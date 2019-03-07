Crown Prince Couple of Denmark to pay official visit to South Korea

Photo: Sarah Williams

The Danish Royal House has announced that Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary will travel to South Korea for an official visit.

The couple will travel to the capital of Seoul from 20-22 May 2019 alongside a Danish business promotional delegation. The aim of the trip is to “give visibility to Danish technology and high-quality products.” Additionally, the trip is to help strengthen the ties and strategic partnerships between the two countries and Danish and Korean businesses.

The Royal Danish House explained in their press release, “Together with the Danish companies, Their Royal Highnesses will participate in a business conference and several seminars and company visits in which sustainable energy and urban development, health and welfare technology, as well as food products and lifestyle will be in focus.”

Besides the promotion of Danish businesses in the Asian country, Their Royal Highnesses will also take part in a celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Denmark and South Korea. In this respect, the Crown Prince Couple will take part in some cultural events “that will help to promote the cultural ties between the two countries.”

Crown Princess Mary is the patron of Danish-South Korean Year of Culture 2019 and was present at the official launch in January.

The Crown Prince Couple last visited South Korea in 2012 for a business promotional campaign.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary regularly travel to different countries alongside a Danish business delegation to promote trade and Danish businesses. They have led trips to Boston, Massachusetts in the US; Rome, Italy; and Japan, among others.

Crown Princess Mary is due to return to Texas in the coming days. The Crown Princess began her schooling in Houston, Texas, in 1974 before returning to Australia. Mary will spend her time in Texas from 10-13 March in Austin.